Hat-trick Hero Obioma lifts Heartland in clash against Adamawa United

Heartland football club of Owerri produced their biggest performances of the season when they defeated visitors Adamawa United in the matchday 19 of the Nigerian professional football league.

Heartland defeated the newly promoted Adamawa United 5-0 at the Dan Anyiam stadium in Owerri on Sunday.

Striker Chukwuemeka Obioma scored three of the goals, while Eric Dufegha and Abiodun Thompson got the other two.

The Fidelis Ilechukwu tutored side got a dream start when Eric Dufegha gave them an early lead with five minutes into the game.

Chukwuemeka Obioma then doubled the lead in the 11th minutes, before Abiodun Thompson makes it three with half hour played.

Just as at when Adamawa United are trying to reduce the deficit, Chukwuemeka Obioma then struck in the 62nd minutes, before he completed the rout with a 90th minutes penalty kick.

Heartland are now seventh in the table and are only eight points behind League leaders Plateau United.