Hasaacas Ladies FC Coach Bullish, Claims Ghanaian Football better than Nigeria’s

Hasaacas Ladies FC coach Yusif Bassigi believes Ghanaian Football is a pace better than Nigerian or Nigerien football and it should give his side an edge in the WAFU B (Zone 2) qualifiers of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions were drawn alongside Rivers Angels and Association Sportive de la police in group B of the regional qualifiers and Bassigi fancies his team’s chances of going all the way to pick the only ticket for the WCL.

“Our objective is to qualify for the main tournament in Egypt meaning that we are going to qualify. Ghanaian football is of the best quality but it does not mean that Nigeria is underestimated,” the Coach was quoted by Caf’s website.

The qualifiers get under way on July 17 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.