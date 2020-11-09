Harry Kane Steals the Show but Semi Ajayi was Stellar in West Brom Defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) pressures West Bromwich Albion's Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi (C) during the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, central England, on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Dave Thompson / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Semi Ajayi was in solid form for West Brom on Sunday against Tottenham in the Premier League, but his chivalry couldn’t save the Baggies from a fifth league defeat.

Ajayi made the most interceptions in the game and showed his defensive qualities with the second most tackles attempted (5) only Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had more (8).

 

However, it wasn’t to be the day that the Nigerian’s stellar performance would save Slaven Bilic’s men any points.

 

Against one of the league’s most lethal attacks led by Harry Kane and Heung-min Son the Baggies had their work cut out.

 

After long spell where both sides came close to breaking the deadlock, it was Kane who notched the late goal that would prove decisive.

 

West Brom are yet to pick win in 8 matches and have shipped 17 goals, a joint worst defensive record in the EPL this season.

