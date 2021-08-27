Harry Kane ends Ibrahim and Paços de Ferreira’s hope of Conference League football

Harry Kane bagged a brace while Giovani Lo Celso scored added a third goal to see Tottenham turn around 1-0 first-leg deficit and progress 3-1 on aggregate against Paços de Ferreira into the Conference League group stage.

Kane scored in the 9th and 35th minutes to fire Spurs into a first half lead, before Lo Celso’s 70th minute goal wrapped up a comfortable win for the Premiership side.

Meanwhile, Ferreira were out of the depth in the return-leg having stunned their more fancied opponents in the first game.

Nigerian midfielder Abbas Ibrahim was an unused substitute in the game and also did not taste action in the previous leg back at home.

The result spells Ferreira’s elimination from Europe this season as Spurs march on and will know their opponents in the group stage, Friday August 27.

Conference League knock out for Muritala, Riga FC

Riga FC midfielder Yunusa Owolabi Muritala came off bench in extra time in the second-leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off tie against Lincoln Red Imps but it ended in a defeat and elimination from the competition.

Muritala was given game time just before the extra time break, with his team trailing 2-1 in the game and 3-2 on aggregate.

Lincoln would eventually find the fourth and final goal to end the contest.