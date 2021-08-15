Hard times for Semi Ajayi at West Brom

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael shouts from the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Saturday August 14, 2021. (Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images)

Semi Ajayi was introduced for the final six minutes of West Brom’s Championship League victory over Luton Town on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

Ajayi lost his starter’s spot towards the end of last season, and appears not to have convinced new Manager Valérien Ismaël of his commitment.

 

The player was rumoured to want away from the Club and could still leave but West Brom are yet to receive any offers for the Nigerian.

 

On Saturday, he was brought on with the Baggies leading 3-1 against Luton.

 

The visitors will finally round up the goals with a late strike deep into additional time.

 

So far, West Brom have picked up 4 points from two league games and are fourth on the Championship log.

