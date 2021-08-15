Hard times for Semi Ajayi at West Brom

Semi Ajayi was introduced for the final six minutes of West Brom’s Championship League victory over Luton Town on Saturday at the Hawthorns.
Ajayi lost his starter’s spot towards the end of last season, and appears not to have convinced new Manager Valérien Ismaël of his commitment.
The player was rumoured to want away from the Club and could still leave but West Brom are yet to receive any offers for the Nigerian.
On Saturday, he was brought on with the Baggies leading 3-1 against Luton.
The visitors will finally round up the goals with a late strike deep into additional time.