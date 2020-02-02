Hard Fought Win! Osimhen Celebrates His War Booty after Grabbing Match-winner

Lille forward Victor Osimhen was delighted with his team’s 2-1 comeback win at Strasbourg, in the French Ligue Un on Saturday.

Osimhen was the hero on the day after scoring from the spot in the 80th minute to help the Great Danes end a run of three straight defeats.

Adrien Thomasson had given Strasbourg the lead in the 12th minute before Gabriel equalised for Lille on 65 minutes.

The victory however ensured Lille are fourth on 34 points and occupy the Europa League qualification spot.

Osimhen who was on for the duration of the match took to social media to express his excitement after the game.

“Hard fought win last night💪🏽⚽️,” he wrote on social media.

The Nigeria International has now scored 11 goals in 21 league outings for Lille so far this season.