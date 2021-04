Hapoel Ra’anana have confirmed the club has completed a deal to sign Peter Olawale on a permanent basis.

Olawale had been on loan with Eldad Shavit’s side and impressed the Manager with his talent prompting the Liga Leumit outfit to make the move permanent.

Hapoel Ra’anana signed the 18 year-old winger on a four year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Olawale made 10 appearances in all competitions for Ra’anana in the 2020-21 season, scoring four goals.