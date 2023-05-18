Adeleye Nominated for Best Goalkeeper in Israeli League

Hapoel Jerusalem goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, has been nominated for the Liga ha’AL best goalkeeper award this season.
Adeleye is up against five other goalkeepers, including Omri Glazer of Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Daniel Peretz of Maccabi Tel Aviv, FC Ashdod’s Yoav Gerafi, John Cohen of Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Netanya’s Itamar Nitzan.
Another victory and another cleansheet.
Really excited with the boys performance last night. 💪🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Bkp8Lqn0j
— ADEBAYO ADELEYE (@GAdebayoAdeleye) April 5, 2023