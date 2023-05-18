Adeleye Nominated for Best Goalkeeper in Israeli League

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Hapoel Jerusalem goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, has been nominated for the Liga ha’AL best goalkeeper award this season.

Adeleye is up against five other goalkeepers, including Omri Glazer of Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Daniel Peretz of Maccabi Tel Aviv, FC Ashdod’s Yoav Gerafi, John Cohen of Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Netanya’s Itamar Nitzan.

 

This season, the Nigerian has made 29 appearances for Hapoel Jerusalem, where he kept 10 clean sheets and conceded 33 goals.

Since joining the team in 2019, he has kept 51 clean sheets in 120 appearances across all competitions.

