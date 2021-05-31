Hammarby Co-owner Zlatan inspires Amoo to debut season Swedish Cup Triumph

18 year-old Akinkunmi Amoo has won the 2020-21 Svenska Cupen with Hammarby in a fiercely contested Cup final with Hacken at the Tele2 Arena on Sunday.

Amoo came on as a substitute, on the hour mark and helped his side battle to a 5-4 penalty shoot out victory.

Hammarby part owner Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined the team in the celebration of their first silverware since 2014.

I am delighted to win the Swedish Cup with @Hammarbyfotboll and I am honoured to be part of this history. This is for our darling fans, for their amazing support. Excited to see the Boss @Ibra_official, he motivated the team. #Bajen pic.twitter.com/MWAEacJJCE — Akinkunmi Amoo (@OfficialAmoo) May 30, 2021

The young Nigerian, who joined Hammarby on a four-year deal in June 2020, scored a crucial goal against AIK to send his side into the quarter final.