Gunners captain Aubameyang showers praise on Saka

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hailed Bukayo Saka for his brilliant showing in Monday’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth in their FA Cup fourth round encounter.

Saka, born in England to Nigeria parents, played a crucial role in the Gunners passage to the fifth round of the cup competition after grabbing a goal and assist.

The youngster gave Arsenal the lead in the fifth minute, after rifling home a fierce shot.

He then threaded a pass towards Eddie Nketiah’s path for Arsenal’s second goal in the 26th minute.

Bournemouth reduced the deficit in the second half through Sam Surridge’s effort deep into the stoppage time.

The victory sees Arsenal progress into the next phase of the tournament and will therefore face Portsmouth in the fifth round.

Reacting to the game, Aubameyang took to social media to hail Saka for his role in the win.

“@BukayoSaka87 petit piment = Lil Chili 😆💪🏽🙏🏽,” the striker wrote on Twitter.