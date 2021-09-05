Guinea Coup d’etat: World Cup Qualifier vs Morocco cancelled, may halt Bayelsa United Confederation Cup fixture in Conakry

The Morocco National team boarding a chartered flight back home after the Coup d'etat in Guinea forced the cancellation of their World Cup qualifier with the host in Conakry. Photo credit | Jalal Bounouar

A coup d’etat in the West African country of Guinea on Sunday had forced the cancellation of the Nation’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Morocco on Monday.

The Morocco national team players and officials were in their hotel room when news of the military coup toppling the government of  Alpha Condé was televised and declaration of the land and air borders shut down.
However, hours later the North African team’s travelling party were allowed to fly back to their country.
Per Moroccan journalist Jalal Bounouar, They are taking off now. The national team are leaving Guinea. All the players are safe.

 

Meanwhile, there might be more implications for football and one that Nigerian interests.
The CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round qualifiers get underway later this month and one of Nigeria’s representative could have it’s game against postponed or moved to a neutral ground.
Nigeria Cup winners Bayelsa United are due to face Guinea’s Ashanti GB on September 11 at the General Lansana Conté Stadium in Conakry.
CAF is expected to decide on the botched schedule for the World Cup  and the forthcoming Club competition qualifiers.

