Guinea Coup d’etat: World Cup Qualifier vs Morocco cancelled, may halt Bayelsa United Confederation Cup fixture in Conakry

A coup d’etat in the West African country of Guinea on Sunday had forced the cancellation of the Nation’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Morocco on Monday.
The Morocco national team players and officials were in their hotel room when news of the military coup toppling the government of Alpha Condé was televised and declaration of the land and air borders shut down.
However, hours later the North African team’s travelling party were allowed to fly back to their country.
Per Moroccan journalist Jalal Bounouar, They are taking off now. The national team are leaving Guinea. All the players are safe.