Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Peseiro drops Ndidi, 60th Cap for Kenneth Omeruo

Nigeria’s head Coach, Jose Peseiro has dropped Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman from the starting XI to face Guinea-Bissau in the second-leg, Africa Cup of Nations group A qualifiers, at the Estádio 24 de Setembro.
Peseiro made five changes to the team that started for Nigeria against Guinea-Bissau in Abuja, as his seeks to bounce back to winning ways in the campaign.
Oluwasemilogo Ajayi comes on for the injured Kevin Akpoguma while Kenneth Omeruo starts in his 60th cap as captain, and also replaces Calvin Bassey from the previous game.
Guinea-Bissau pipped the three-time Africa champions 1-0 in the tie’s first-leg, to go top of group A, but a win in Bissau on Monday could see the Super Eagles leapfrog the Djurtus.