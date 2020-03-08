Guinea 1-6 Nigeria: Flamingos Soar in FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Nigeria’s women national U-17 football team the Flamingos defeat their hosts Guinea 1-6 in first leg of FIFA U-17 women’s world cup qualifiers at the September 28 Stadium in Conakry on Saturday.

The Flamingos made a strong start to their qualification bid for this year’s U17 Women’s World Cup in India, thanks to their potent attackers.

Chinyere Kalu gave them the lead in the 3rd minutes, before Yemisi Samuel doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Rofiat Imuran then followed it up with brace in the 38th and 65th, before the home side reduced the deficit in the 81st minutes.

However there is time for two more goals, as Yemisi Samuel hit the back of the net in the 85th and 91st to complete her hat-trick.

The Flamingos will now hosts the Guineans on March 14 in Lagos in the return leg.