Guardiola always Showed Great Potential to be a Manager – Amuneke

Former Super Eagles player Emmanuel Amuneke has praised Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for his achievements as a football manager.

Guardiola, who is currently regarded as one of the best managers in the world, played along side Amunike at Barcelona before.

After retiring from the game, Pep worked with Barcelona’s La Masia before he was made the first team coach in 2008.

The 49-year-old had three successful seasons at Barcelona, winning a treble in 2013, before leaving for German side Bayern Munich.

Amunike was full of praise for the development of his former teammate and said the former Spanish international has always shown he would be a great manager during his playing career.

“He always showed the capacity and intelligence to understand and interpret the game,” said Amuneke.

“However, I think it is difficult to tell if a footballer can end up as a good coach.

“Guardiola was given the best conditions to work irrespective of the fact that he did not have so much experience in the beginning.

“The people he worked with deposited confidence and belief in him and it paid off.

“As a footballer, Pep was quite intelligent and I am pleased he is doing very well as a manager today.”

Amunike also enjoyed partial success since he became a coach, he led Nigeria to the FIFA U-17 world cup title in 2015 and also qualified Tanzania for the 2019 African cup of Nations in Egypt for the first time in 39 years.