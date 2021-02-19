Growing Pains! Another Frustrating Night for Osimhen in Napoli’s Europa League Defeat

Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg football match against Granada FC at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada on February 18, 2021. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

For the first time since his return from the injury and subsequent COVID-19 complications, Victor Osimhen played 90 minutes for Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday.

Osimhen started and in his third consecutive game – in the Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Europa League away Granada CF.

Despite a decent performance on the night, the Youngster continues to struggle in front of goal.

 

He registered two shots on target, but also filled the defensive stats sheet.

 

The 22 year-old completed 42 passes, 62 touches, 2 tackles, 1 clearance and 1 block o tackles attempted.

 

Osimhen has scored just two goals in 15 appearances for the Club across all competitions, but has gone 8 games without a goal.

 

Napoli will be hoping to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat against Granada when they continue on the road in a trip to Atalanta on Sunday.

