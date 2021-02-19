Growing Pains! Another Frustrating Night for Osimhen in Napoli’s Europa League Defeat

For the first time since his return from the injury and subsequent COVID-19 complications, Victor Osimhen played 90 minutes for Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday.

Osimhen started and in his third consecutive game – in the Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Europa League away Granada CF.

Despite a decent performance on the night, the Youngster continues to struggle in front of goal.

He registered two shots on target, but also filled the defensive stats sheet.

The 22 year-old completed 42 passes, 62 touches, 2 tackles, 1 clearance and 1 block o tackles attempted.

Osimhen has scored just two goals in 15 appearances for the Club across all competitions, but has gone 8 games without a goal.

Napoli will be hoping to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat against Granada when they continue on the road in a trip to Atalanta on Sunday.