Greek Champions Olympiacos Target Onyekuru deal

Olympiacos Piraeus could make a move for Henry Onyekuru in the summer according to FL sources.

Olympiacos who have also been linked with interests for Enyimba forward Anayo Iwuala have reportedly make contact with Onyekuru’s representatives, DW Sports Management.

The 23 year-old returns to AS Monaco after a loan deal in January, but the Turkish side have an option to make the deal permanent.

Reports suggests Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins is keen on the Nigerian attacker to boost the squad for next season’s campaign.

Olympiacos were crowned champions of the 2020-21 Greek Super League with a solid form.

Martins’ men established their superiority by winning 28 of 36 matches, losing just twice, and securing 26 more points than second-place PAOK.

But the Red-Whites were surprisingly stopped from claiming the league and cup double when PAOK outscored them 2-1 in the final of the Greek Cup a week ago.