Granada 0-4 Barcelona : Lionel Messi put on a Show and Azeez watched from the Bench

Ramon Azeez was a spectator for the entire duration as Lionel Messi put on a show at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes on Saturday.

Azeez was an unused substitute in the 4-0 bashing handed Granada by the visiting Barcelona side inspired by their captain, Lionel Messi.

The Argentine scored a brace, including his 48th goal from a free kick as Ronald Koeman’s men picked up a third consecutive win and extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

Lionel Messi has now scored more free kicks for Barcelona (48) than Cristiano Ronaldo has in his club career (47) 💥 pic.twitter.com/vQseYu7gIg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 9, 2021

In the same fixture last season, a newly promoted Granada side stunned Barca 2-0 and it was the Nigerian midfielder who opened scoring for his team.

These days, Azeez hasn’t seen much game time, his last appearance in the league came in September 2020 when Atletico Madrid routed El Graná.

However, he featured for 70 minutes in win over Leonesa in the Copa del Rey three days ago.

The 28 year-old has one more year on his contract at the club.