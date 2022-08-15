Good review in Ejuke’s first start at Hertha Berlin

Chidera Ejuke had a good run out in his second game of the German Bundesliga season with Hertha Berlin.
The Berlin club bounced back from the defeat of the opening game of the season to register their first point of the campaign in the 1-1 draw at home against Frankfurt.
Ejuke was named as a starter in the weekend game and put in a decent show for 58 minutes.
He registered 2 shots on target, 1 block, 1 interception and completed 2 dribbles.
