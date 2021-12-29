National TeamsPlayers Abroad Good outing for Aribo, Bassey in Rangers win over St. Mirren By Editor - December 29, 2021 0 65 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey celebrate with the rest of the team after a goal was scored during the SPL match against St. Mirren. Photo credit | IG (rangersfc) Joe Aribo took his goal contribution for the season to nine following his assist in Rangers’ 2-0 win against St. Mirren in the SPL on Sunday at the Ibrox Stadium. Aribo set up Scott Wright for the opening goal just 14 minutes in before Alfredo Morelos grabbed the match winning goal twenty-two minutes later. The Nigerian is the team’s second highest goal scorer in the league this season behind Morelos (7 goals, 4 assists). Meanwhile Calvin Bassey was involved in the win, playing all 90 minutes. Leon Balogun was not listed for the game as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury. Rangers still maintain their lead in the league, ahead of Celtics with six points.