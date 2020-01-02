Good Club Form is good for Super Eagles, Ndukwe Urges Nigerian stars to Step Up

Former Super Eagles striker Raphael Chukwu-Ndukwe has urged Nigerian players to keep working hard and impressing at club level because of its positive effect on the national team.

Ndukwe told www.brila.net that with continuous hard work and improvement in the players, the Nigeria Super Eagles team will also become tough a side to beat.

“I’m really optimistic that Nigeria national team in the year 2021, 2022 will be so good one of the world champion will find it so difficult to beat if they can keep concentrating playing for their clubs because what is helping them now is because they are playing regularly in their clubs so it is giving them confidence.”