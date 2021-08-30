Gong’s Vitesse routed by Ajax in Eredivisie, Olawoyin gets Turkish League debut

Hilary Gong was a second half substitute at the weekend when Vitesse lost 5-0 to Ajax at the Johan Cruijff Arena.
Gong replaced CB Riechedly Bazoer after the restart and his best efforts did not yield the desired result for manager Thomas Letsch.
The 22 year-old Nigerian forward registered 1 shot, won 2 aerial duels and completed 3 dribbles in his time on the pitch.
Ajax were dominant on the day and got the game off with a opening goal in the 5th minute through Anthony.
The hosts stretched their lead putting more daylight between the sides when Edson Álvarez (31′) and Ryan Gravenberch (43′) both found the back of the net.
An own-goal by Tomas Hajek (60′) and Davy Klaassen’s goal in the 67th minute completed the rout.
Olawoyin debuts in Keciorengucu win against Adanaspor, Eze scores
Ibrahim Olawoyin was handed a cameo on his debut for Keciorengucu in the Turkish 1. Lig at the weekend.
Olawoyin came on in the second half while teammate Emeka Eze played for the entire duration and scored in the 2-0 win against Adanaspor.
The 23 year-old RW joined Keciorengucu from Enugu Rangers, penning a two year deal with an option of a third.
Visitors, Adanaspor introduced Kingsley Innocent off the bench in the 55th minute, in an effort to shore things up in defence.
The hosts scored both their goals in the second-half, Eze with the opener after forty-nine minutes and Azerbaijan international Vusal Isgandarli added the second.
Victory for the Keciorengucu moved them to 8th on the table after three rounds of matches.
Akanbi, Alhassan suffer heavy defeat to Lanre Kehinde’s Umraniyespor