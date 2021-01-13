Golden Eaglets to face Burkina Faso for a place in 2021 CAF U-17 AFCON

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will lock horns with face Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the 2020 WAFU B U17 tournament in Togo.

The Eaglets confirmed their qualification to the last four on Tuesday, after Côte d’Ivoire devoured Ghana 3 – 1.

The five-times World champions finished as Group B runners-up with a point same as Ghana, but Nigeria enjoyed a better goal difference advantage.

Burkina Faso on their part, finished as Group A winners, with four points from possible six.

They thrashed Benin Republic 5-1 in the group opener, before playing out a 0-0 draw with Togo who themselves have since been disqualified.

The match between Nigeria and Burkina Faso will hold on Thursday while the second semifinals between Cote d’Ivoire and Niger is scheduled for Friday.

Winners of the semi-finals will qualify for the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations slated for 13th -31st March in Morocco.