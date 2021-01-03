Golden Eaglets off to WAFU B Championship, Amoo Oozes Confidence

Nigeria’s campaign to reach the 2021 Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Morocco will kick off on Wednesday, when the Golden Eaglets face their counterparts from Ivory Coast in the opening group B match.

The Eaglets were drawn alongside Les petit Éléphants and Ghana’s Black Starlets in the WAFU B U17 Championship to be hosted by Togo.

Fatai Amoo’s 25-man squad departed for Lomé on Sunday and the Coach expressed hope his side will get their campaign off to a good note.

The initial squad was pruned after several key members failed the mandatory MRI test, but Amoo believes team spirit is still high in the squad and there’s a strong motivation.

Goodluck to our #GoldenEaglets who are off to Togo for the WAFU U17 playoff. #SoarGoldenEaglets #Team9jaStrong — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) January 3, 2021

“The first game is always tough because if we did well, it will stabilise the team and that’s what we have worked for,” [sic] Amoo told scorenigeria.

“The boys are prepared, they are enthusiastic to represent their fatherland.”