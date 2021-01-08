Golden Eaglets are youngest team at U17 WAFU B Championship – Pinnick

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick said he’s proud of the current Golden Eaglets squad, despite losing to Côte d’Ivoire on Wednesday.

Pinnick revealed that Nigeria is parading the youngest squad in the tournament, but affirms the Federation’s desire to see the team progress and win their next game against Ghana.

Failure to beat the Black Starlets on Saturday means the Eaglets will wave the tournament goodbye and also miss the opportunity to participate at the next CAF U-17 Afcon.

While speaking to the players and coaches ahead of the tie with Ghana, Pinnick described the team as a very young squad with potentials.

He, however, admitted that the Federation wants them to succeed at the tournament.

“I’m happy that I can see all the players in this U17 team, I can see that we have the youngest team in this tournament, which of course, I’m very proud of.

“It is a developmental football at this level. It does not mean that we do not want to win. Nigerians wants you to win so that you will be celebrated. We want you to be celebrated, it is very important that we must win,” Pinnick said on Thursday.

The match between the Golden Eaglets and their Ghanaian counterparts is scheduled for Saturday.