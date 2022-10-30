Golden Bronze! Nigeria beats Germany in dramatic World Cup match

A dramatic six-goal thriller between Nigeria and Germany in the third place playoff at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup was eventually decided in an even pulsating penalty shoot outs this Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
Nigeria raced to a 3-0 lead against the European Champions with goals from Opeyemi Ajakaye, Amina Bello and Edidiong Etim; although they could have score more.
However, Germany fought their way back into the contest grabbing three goals and all in 18 minutes through Jelta Veit, Paulina Bartz and a spectacular Loreen Bender volley.
That remarkable come back force the game into penalties, where the African side have had some experience with in India.
It was the third shoot out for the Nigerian girls in the tournament following a win (4-3) over USA after a 1-1 draw in the quarter-final.
Then there was the heart break in the shoot outs against Colombia in the semis. It ended goalless in regular time and the South Americans won 5-6 in the penalties.