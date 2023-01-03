Golbe talks 3SC Clash, Plateau United Playoff Target

The NPFL season is set to kick off January 8, the division teams have been divided into two groups and Plateau United find themselves in Group A and kick off with a high profile clash against 3SC.
In a chat with FL Plateau United CB, Elisha Golbe revealed that picking three points is the target in that encounter.
Golbe envisages it will be a difficult encounter given the pedigree of the Ibadan Landlords.
“We are hoping for 3 points after the opener because 3SC are good side too but we will keep pushing before then,” Golbe quipped.
This is the IMC’s league grouping.
Whayasay? pic.twitter.com/GYRYYGc8s5
— PlateauUnitedFC (@plateau_united) December 28, 2022