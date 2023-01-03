Golbe talks 3SC Clash, Plateau United Playoff Target

The NPFL season is set to kick off January 8, the division teams have been divided into two groups and Plateau United find themselves in Group A and kick off with a high profile clash against 3SC.

In a chat with FL Plateau United CB, Elisha Golbe revealed that picking three points is the target in that encounter.

Golbe envisages it will be a difficult encounter given the pedigree of the Ibadan Landlords.

“We are hoping for 3 points after the opener because 3SC are good side too but we will keep pushing before then,” Golbe quipped.

He also revealed that the target for Plateau United is to qualify for the Super six.

“Our first target this season is to qualify for the playoff, in our group you can’t look down on any team; they are all good.”

The 2017 Champions are placed in Group A alongside Nasarawa United, Enyimba, Akwa United, Bendel Insurance FC, Shooting Stars, Kwara United, Gombe United, Remo Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors.

