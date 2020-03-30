Golbe Fires up Plateau United Fans

Plateau United Captain Elisha Golbe is confident the team will not lose their focus in the race for the NPFL title despite the suspension of the season due the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a chat with footballlive Golbe said that the players are determined to continue their fine run of form and called on the fans to keep the flag flying.

“To our teeming fans it’s just for them to remain calm and keep praying for the team because what is happening now affects all the leagues in the world,” Golbe said.

“I know everybody is hoping for the best and by the special grace of God, we are not going to let them down, we keep pushing when the league resumes by the special grace of God and put smiles on their faces.”