Goals from Okoronkwo, Oshoala hand Nigeria win Against Haiti

Joseph Obisesan
Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nigeria outplayed their opponents, Haiti, to secure an entertaining 2-1 win in the first game of their international friendly tournament in Turkey.

A fantastic free kick from Esther Okoronkwo set the tone, and in the second half, on Fifty-eight minutes, Barcelona Feminine’s Asisat Oshoala got the second goal for Nigeria.

As the game wore on deep into the second half, Haiti tried to claw their way back into the game and they were rewarded for their hard work when Melchie Dumornay scored in the 75th minute.

The goal gave the Haitians the belief that they could get an equalizer, but it wasn’t to be and Nigeria held on for the win.

