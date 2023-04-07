Goals from Okoronkwo, Oshoala hand Nigeria win Against Haiti

Nigeria outplayed their opponents, Haiti, to secure an entertaining 2-1 win in the first game of their international friendly tournament in Turkey.
A fantastic free kick from Esther Okoronkwo set the tone, and in the second half, on Fifty-eight minutes, Barcelona Feminine’s Asisat Oshoala got the second goal for Nigeria.
📽️ Oshoala Moment! 🔥
How agba baller @AsisatOshoala doubled our lead against Haiti 🇭🇹
73' 2-0 in Antalya 📍
📽️NFF TV YouTube
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) April 7, 2023