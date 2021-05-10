Goals and Assist for Osimhen as Napoli keeps UCL hopes Alive

By
Victor Ohkani
-
0
71
Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Serie A match against Spezia Calcio at Stadio Alberto Picco. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen scored twice and provided an assist to help Napoli secure a 4-1 victory over Spezia in Saturday’s Serie A game at Stadio Alberto Picco.

Osimhen was afforded his 21st league appearance for Gennaro Gattuso’s men and utilized the opportunity to continue his impressive performance.

 

After scoring in each of his previous three games, the attacker again shone against the Little Eagles, bagging his first brace for Napoli in a competitive game.

 

The Forward has now scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here