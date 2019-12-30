Goal to Celebrate and Promotion Dreams Kept Alive for Simy Nwankwo

Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo ended a six-game goal drought with an easy conversion from the penalty spot in the 3-0 win over Trapani in a Serie B match on Sunday.

Nwankwo last scored in the 3-1 victory over Ascoli back in November, but has fired blanks in every game since and has racked up the unwanted record of five yellow cards in his last four games.

The Nigerian went on a 37-day drought in spite of playing every game within the period and has now taken his goal tally to 9 in 19 league appearances this season.

Sunday’s victory cements Crotone’s third position in the table, and just 3 points off the automatic promotion spot.