Goal Number 8 for Onuachu, Leads race for Golden Boot in Belgium

Paul Onuachu notched up his eighth league goal of the season in KRC Genk’s 2-1 victory against Charleroi on Sunday night at the Cristal Arena.

Onuachu applied his massive frame and put his 2.01 metre height to good use as he beat his marker in the air to convert Japan’s Ito’s cross past the Charleroi goalkeeper.

The 26 year-old who joined Genk last summer from FC Midtjylland looks to have settled quite comfortably into his new environment and could go on to replicate his goalscoring form at the Danish Super League side in Belgium.

Last season he made 22 league appearances and scored 9 goals – he’s now a goal away from equalling that tally – before the Jupiler league and 2019-20 season was ended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Forward seem to have put the disappointment of his lackluster outing with the Super Eagles in the friendly against Algeria behind him, returning to Jess Thorup’s starting XI.

Sunday’s win helped Genk climb to the top of the league standings, tied on points with Les Zèbres after nine games.

Meanwhile, his teammate and Super Eagles debutant Cyril Dessers was an unused substitute in the game.

In other games at the weekend, Dennis Emmanuel was replaced in the a minute after the interval in Club Brugge’s league game away to Standard Liege.

It appears the decision was in order to give the Forward ample rest ahead of the Champions League opener away to Zenit SP on Tuesday.

Him as well as David Okereke, who was an unused substitute on Saturday, were named in Philippe Clement’s 23-man squad for the UCL fixture.