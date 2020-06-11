Go Back Home If There Are No Jobs in England, Makinwa Tells Dwight Yorke

Katsina United boss, Henry Makinwa said he returned to Nigeria because of lack of opportunity for black coaches in Europe.

Makinwa spent most part of his career in Portugal, but settled down in Spain after he retired from the game.

The 42 year-old also bagged his UEFA coaching license in Europe before returning to to manage in the Nigeria professional football league.

While reacting to the ongoing complaint that black coaches don’t get opportunities to manage in Europe, The former Abia Warriors boss said in an interview with Nex-gen coaches platform, monitored by footballlive, that racism and discrimination has been on for ages.

“We blacks like to run away from the reality, I’ve never liked it when I see black coaches complaining of not getting chances with the European teams.

“I quite understand, it’s disheartening for people that have given a lot to football globally, living in England, France or wherever they are living.

“You see that you don’t get the same chances like the white, but it’s know fact. This has been on for ages, before we were born, the economy racism has been on and we all know this,” said.

Makinwa urged other black coaches to return home and contribute their quota to the development of the game in their respective countries.

“Why did you think I left Spain to come to Nigeria to train? because I knew I wouldn’t get a chance, I need to go to where people will accept me and I think Dwight Yorke should try that with Trinidad and Tobago and lets see,” He concluded.