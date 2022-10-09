Give ’em Mo! Terem bags brace in FC Lorient come back win

Terem Moffi got his name on the score sheet this weekend in Ligue 1, when FC Lorient traveled to Brest.
The Nigerian forward who already had six goals in the league this season, missed the chance to increase his tally last weekend in the win over Lille, but he made up for it on Sunday.
Moffi was again named in the starting XI by Lorient boss Régis Le Bris, as FCL chased a record sixth consecutive win in the league.
However, it didn’t get off to a good start as the hosts took the lead in the 17th minute through Romain Del Castillo.
The response to falling behind then came in the 24th minute as Moffi fired home from the edge of the box to level the score before half time.
After the restart, Lorient continued from where they left off and the Nigerian was right on hand again to deliver, scoring a rebound to complete the come back.
The forward was replaced in the 88th minute, while his compatriot Innocent Bonke was introduced a minute before.
Eventually, Lorient saw out the game and picked up a sixth win which moved them to second on the standings and 8 goals in 10 league appearances for Terem Moffi.