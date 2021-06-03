Girona defence stops Sadiq Umar as Almeria fall 3-0 in promotion Playoffs

Sadiq Umar fire blanks and Almeria were hammered 3-0 in the semi-final first leg promotion play off against Girona at the Estadi Montilivi.

Umar played the entire duration, but failed to find the back of the net as Almeria’s Primera Liga bid suffered a major setback.

The Forward had previously scored 20 times in the League, finishing the regular season as his side’s top scorer.

Girona were emphatic on both ends, scoring twice in the opening 5 minutes through Edgar Barcenas (3′) and Yan Couto (5′).

Senegalese forward Mamadou Sylla added the third to give the home team a solid advantage heading into the return fixture.

Almeria will host the second-leg of the tie at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos, hoping to overturn the huge deficit and reach the final.