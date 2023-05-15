Players AbroadWorld Football Borussia Dortmund lining up big money move for Gift Orban By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - May 15, 2023 0 96 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photo | Facebook (KAA Gent) Gift Orban has been a revelation this season from both Stabaek to KAA Gent. The Nigerian has scored 19 goals in 19 games in Belgium and has also impressed on the continent with his team. Gift Orban scored a hat-trick against Cercle Brugge. Photo | Twitter (KAA Gent) Orban’s performance in just over four months at Gent has not gone unnoticed, and according to reports the winger is now a subject of interests from German side Borussia Dortmund. They are considering making a move for him this summer and the former Bundesliga Champions will have to start from Gent’s €30 million base valuation for the youngster. Gent’s are looking to make maximum profit from the sale of the attacker, and will not entertain any bid below their valuation of the star. It’ll also be a big leap in the 20 year-old’s career in just a year; moving from Norway to Belgium and the step up to Germany.