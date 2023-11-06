Players AbroadWorld Football Gift Orban Blows Hot, Threatens to Quit Gent By Joseph Obisesan - November 6, 2023 0 114 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Gent's Gift Emmanuel Orban celebrates after scoring during a league match. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) In an explosive interview following KAA Gent’s impressive Jupiler Pro League match against Sporting Charleroi, Gift Orban issued a stern warning to his club over his playing opportunities. Orban made a significant impact during the game, entering as a substitute in the 80th minute and scoring an explosive goal just ten minutes later; the game ended 3-1. This marks the second time Orban has scored after coming off the bench in his last three appearances for Gent. The 2023 CAF Men’s Young Player of the Year nominee expressed his current struggles and specifically highlighted his diminished role as a key player for the East Flanders club. So far this season, he has started only six out of a possible thirteen league games. “I am not a player who gains confidence when he comes on.” “I am a player who starts and must be able to grow in a match. A club cannot destroy my career. I keep working. If it doesn’t work here, go somewhere else.” Orban has made it clear that if his playing situation does not improve, he is prepared to seek new opportunities. However, he emphasized that he has not yet engaged in direct discussions with Gent’s coach, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, about his concerns.