Ghanaian star Sista Afia vows to strip if Ghana beats Portugal

Curvy Ghanaian artiste, Sista Afia has vowed to strip naked live on social media if Ghana beat Portugal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The 29 year-old singer made this known in a tweet, in what would either mean to be a show of support for the Black Stars or an attempt to cause a stir on social media.
Her tweet read:
If Ghana score 3-0 against Portugal, on Thursday I will go NAKED and drop my self in a pool ON LIVE 😂😂😂 so God help me 🙏🙏🙏.
— QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) November 22, 2022