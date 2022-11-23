Ghanaian star Sista Afia vows to strip if Ghana beats Portugal

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
129
Ghanaian Players training ahead of their FIFA World Cup opening game against Portugal. (insert) Sista Afia.

Curvy Ghanaian artiste, Sista Afia has vowed to strip naked live on social media if Ghana beat Portugal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 29 year-old singer made this known in a tweet, in what would either mean to be a show of support for the Black Stars or an attempt to cause a stir on social media.

 

Her tweet read:

If Ghana score 3-0 against Portugal, on Thursday I will go NAKED and drop my self in a pool ON LIVE 😂😂😂 so God help me 🙏🙏🙏.

 

 

Portugal and the African side will clash in their first group game at the World Cup in Qatar, this Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here