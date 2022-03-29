Ghana pip Nigeria to World Cup ticket on Away Goal rule

Ghana have picked one of five World Cup tickets to represent Africa, following a 1-1 aggregate result against Nigeria to advance on away goal rule.
Thomas Partey’s first half strike from range beat Francis Uzoh who should have done better as the drilled past him.
However, in a little over 10 minutes, Nigeria levelled after VAR awarded a penalty for a foul on Ademola Lookman.
William Troost-Ekong stepped up for the kick and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.
With the side tied at 1-1 on aggregate the Super Eagles needed a goal to turn the table and Victor Osimhen’s goal in the 34th minute looked to have sealed it, but no.
Osimhen’s bursting run saw him beat his markers and the goalkeeper to slot the ball into an empty net, however, VAR intervened for a second time in the game and but ruled the player had been offside.
Both teams will then struggle to create chances as the game wore on. Eagles Coach Austin Eguavoen had three forwards in towards the end of the game, but Ghana defended resolutely to secure a return to the World Cup since 2014.