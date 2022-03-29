Ghana not Afraid of Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Abuja – Addo

Ghana interim head Coach Otto Addo. Photo credit | Twitter (GhanaBlackstars)

No one is afraid of the Super Eagles! This was the message Ghana’s interim Coach Otto Addo sent across the room filled with Nigerian journalists on the eve of the crucial World Cup second-leg qualifier in Abuja.

Addo took charge of a transitioning Black Stars after a disastrous AFCON in Cameroon and despite an underwhelming display on his audition, the former Dortmund youth Coach could take some positives from how his hastily assembled team held their own in Kumasi against Nigeria four days ago.
The Defence marshaled by Daniel Amartey restricted the Nigerian attack to only two clear goalscoring opportunities in all 90 minutes.
It is on the back of that show that the Black Stars rode into Abuja on Monday to perhaps finish what they started at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In his pre match presser Addo described his team as evolving and having put on such a show in Kumasi, they are confident there’s little to worry about Nigeria in Abuja.
The Coach stressed in his presser that the young Black Stars team is improving and they have a something in store for their illustrious opponent.
He dismissed the argument that Nigeria are favorites because of home advantage and insists the goalless outcome in the first-leg gives Ghana an edge because an away swings the pendulum in their favor.

