Ghana handed Old Foes Uruguay, Senegal battle hosts Qatar… Full World Cup draw

Ghana will rekindle their rivalry from 2010 against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup as the sides will clash later this year in the group stages of the Qatar 2022 tournament.
In the FIFA 2022 World Cup draw, Friday, Ghana were housed in group H along with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.
Twelve years on from their first ever world cup meeting, the two will entertain football fans again.
But what exactly made that meeting in 2010 fantastic?
Well, Uruguay stopped Ghana in the quarter-final of the tournament on penalties but the drama which ensued during the game in South Africa made it one of the most talked about game.
A keenly contested match up say the two manage a goal each in regular time.
Sulley Muntari fired the Black Stars ahead in additional time of the first half, but Diego Forlan leveled up for Oscar Tabarez’s men the lead to force the game into extra time.
In extra time, La Celeste forward Luis Suarez was sent off after he deliberately handled a goal-bound ball in the final minutes.
The resultant Penalty kick was missed by Asamoah Gyan and with the game tied at 1-1, the teams proceeded into shoot outs.
Subsequently the South Americans would go through 4-2 in the shoot-out, eliminating the last African team from the first and only World Cup tournament on African soil.
What other pairing did the draw in Qatar produce?
There will be Five African teams later this year in Qatar and they are led by continental Champion Senegal.
For the Teranga Lions they will have to battle their way through host nation Qatar in group A as well against Ecuador and Netherlands.
Tunisia face world champions France, Denmark and a yet to be determined opponent in group D.
In group F Morocco face Belgium, Canada and 2018 runner up Croatia.
Cameroon have the rare luck of testing their mettle against the most successful team in the tournament, Brazil. Their group G also houses Serbia and Switzerland.
Full World Cup draw
The #FIFAWorldCup groups are set 🤩
We can’t wait! 🏆#FinalDraw pic.twitter.com/uaDfdIvbaZ
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022