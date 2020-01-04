Ghana FA “dissolves” all National Team Coaching Crew

The Ghana Football Association has announced the dismissal of all its national team coaches, as they embark on total overhauling.

The GFA announced the development on Thursday and the sweeping change also brought an end to Kwesi Appiah’s second stint as Black Stars’ Coach.

The statement read:

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) dissolved the technical teams of all national teams with immediate effect.

The decision affects both male and female national teams.

The GFA extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our teams and Ghana football.

We wish them all the best in their endeavors.