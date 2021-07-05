Ghana, Cameroon and May be Canada Friendlies lined up for “Home” Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation have lined up three international friendlies for the Super Eagles, President Amaju Pinnick has revealed.

Pinnick told the team the Federation will complete the documentations for the games in time for the International window in October.

The Super Eagles lost 4-0 to Mexico’s El Tri in Sunday’s friendly match at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Speaking to the team after the defeat, Pinnick assured that the FA will do everything necessary to give the “home” Super Eagles every expose necessary.

“In October we’ll tidy up the documentation, you guys will be flying to Baltimore that one is a 73,000 sitting capacity Stadium, where the Ravens play. You will be playing against Ghana, possibly Cameroon and maybe Canada; but we’re going to sort that out in the coming weeks,” the NFF President declared.

“We want to expose you people to the highest heavens, you guys are the pride of Africa and Nigeria right now.”