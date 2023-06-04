Ghana beats Nigeria to win maiden WAFU B U20 Girl’s Cup

The Falconets of Nigeria emerged runners-up in the inaugural WAFU B U20 Girls Cup, losing to arch-rivals Ghana in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.
In the thrilling final, Ghana took the lead through a first-half penalty, before a late equalizer from the Falconets; scored by Flourish Sabastine in the 84th minute.
Ghana’s goal was also the first conceded by Chris Danjuma’s team in the entire competition.
