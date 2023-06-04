Ghana beats Nigeria to win maiden WAFU B U20 Girl’s Cup

Ghana U20 Girls beat their Nigerian Counterparts in the final of the maiden WAFU B U20 Girl's Cup. Photo | Twitter (UfoawafuB)

The Falconets of Nigeria emerged runners-up in the inaugural WAFU B U20 Girls Cup, losing to arch-rivals Ghana in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

In the thrilling final, Ghana took the lead through a first-half penalty, before a late equalizer from the Falconets; scored by Flourish Sabastine in the 84th minute.

 

Ghana’s goal was also the first conceded by Chris Danjuma’s team in the entire competition.

🏆 𝗪𝗔𝗙𝗨 𝗕 𝗚𝗜𝗥𝗟’𝗦 𝗖𝗨𝗣#FullTime |𝗚𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗔 🇬🇭1️⃣(3 tab 1)1️⃣🇳🇬 𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗔

⏱ ➤ Le Ghana champion de la première édition#GHANGN #WAFUB_GIRLS_CUP pic.twitter.com/6FkBWMiet4

— ZONE OUEST B (@UfoawafuB) June 3, 2023

The Black Princesses emerged victorious in the shoot-out, converting three of their spot-kicks to clinch the maiden title, 3-1, on Saturday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

