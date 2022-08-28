Ghana beats Nigeria in CHAN Qualifier

By
Adebanjo
-
0
133
Ghana's Seidu Suraj hits in a rebound to give the Galaxies a 2-0 lead against Nigeria's B Eagles during the first-leg African Nations Championship qualifier. Photo | Facebook (Max TV)

Ghana secured a first-leg advantage over Nigeria in the African Nations Championship following a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Daniel Barnieh scored the first for Ghana from the penalty spot in the 50th minute as Beninoise referee, Issa Mouhamed, punished the Eagles B for an infringement.
A fine attacking build-up play beat Nigeria’s back line and Seidu Suraj punished the lethargic defence with his rebound after goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale got a hand to the first effort.

The sides will meet on September 3, in the second leg at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here