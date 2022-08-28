Ghana beats Nigeria in CHAN Qualifier

Ghana secured a first-leg advantage over Nigeria in the African Nations Championship following a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.
Daniel Barnieh scored the first for Ghana from the penalty spot in the 50th minute as Beninoise referee, Issa Mouhamed, punished the Eagles B for an infringement.
A fine attacking build-up play beat Nigeria’s back line and Seidu Suraj punished the lethargic defence with his rebound after goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale got a hand to the first effort.
⌚️ 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ! It’s all over at the Cape Coast Stadium.
🇬🇭 Ghana 2-0 Nigeria 🇳🇬
⚽️ Daniel Afriyie Barnieh 49’ pen*, Suraj Seidu 86’.
𝗦𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗴 : 3rd September, 2022. (Abuja) #BlackGalaxies | #CHAN2023Q pic.twitter.com/I1LSwDwacm
— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) August 28, 2022