Getafe fans heaped praises on Etebo after another win

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenekahro Etebo was in action for his Spanish side, Getafe as they beat Mallorca 1-0 in a Laliga Satandar clash on Sunday.

Etebo who is on loan at the club from English Championship side Stoke City was handed the opportunity to impress and he didn’t disappoint , as he helped protect the back four from Mallorca’s attackers.

Etebo was substituted in the 90th minutes of the game after being booked by the referee , but he has already done enough to earn praises from the away supporters who called him Warrior.

Meanwhile Nemanja Maksimovic scored the only goal of the game to hand Getafe their 13th win of the season, which puts them in 4th place on the log.

Getafe has also have won 6 times in their last 9 matches this year and are looking good for a Champions league qualification next season.

Getafe got back to winning ways after suffering two consecutive defeats with the 3-0 home loss to Sevilla and the Europa League defeat to Ajax, although they made it through to the next round.

However, Getafe fans have praised the impressive display of their new recruit, Etebo in the win over Mallorca.